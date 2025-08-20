Humankind Investments LLC Sells 85 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $479.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total value of $3,935,765.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,565.68. This represents a 37.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,839 shares of company stock worth $7,896,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.