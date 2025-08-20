834 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Purchased by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total value of $4,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,037,916.68. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock worth $8,345,792. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $497.9350 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.09 and a 200-day moving average of $458.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

