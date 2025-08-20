JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 3.5% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 0.62% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $39,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,118,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 190,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 55,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,844,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,848,000 after buying an additional 739,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 148,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 32,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.9750 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.54.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

