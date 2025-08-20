Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,141 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TROW stock opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

