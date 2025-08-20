YPF Sociedad Anonima $YPF Shares Sold by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. decreased its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anonima were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 3,099.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 68,535 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 34,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 153,616 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $31.9520 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF Sociedad Anonima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.43). YPF Sociedad Anonima had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anonima currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

YPF Sociedad Anonima Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Stories

