Breed s Hill Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $507,875. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. CIBC raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

NYSE WMB opened at $56.5110 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

