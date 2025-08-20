Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,685 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Teradyne by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Teradyne by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,281,258. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TER opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

