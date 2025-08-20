Capital Analysts LLC Sells 3,271 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.89.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3319 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

