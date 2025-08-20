ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $20.73 Million Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 2.2% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $25,404,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 63.0% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in General Motors by 38.9% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,428,000 after buying an additional 1,712,033 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $292,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock opened at $57.0160 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,027,900.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,585.70. This represents a 75.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $451,274.13. This trade represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

