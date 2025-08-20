GSG Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4%

JPM stock opened at $290.3690 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $301.29. The company has a market cap of $798.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

