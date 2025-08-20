Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $131.4930 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

