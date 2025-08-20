iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of TFB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

