Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 90,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,253,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $104,789,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Corning by 101.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,951,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $135,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,151 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3,441.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,190,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Corning by 37.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,835,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,875 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $64.4540 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 809,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $877,026.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,520.48. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,484 shares of company stock valued at $12,813,804 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

