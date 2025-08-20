ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 73.8% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.63.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $348.5720 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

