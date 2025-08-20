VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.4% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $75,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $40.47.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

