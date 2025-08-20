Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,895,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter.

IBIT opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $69.89.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

