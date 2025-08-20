Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 578,811 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF $DIVI

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 1,497.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,811 shares during the quarter. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF accounts for 0.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $20,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 859,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after buying an additional 186,433 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 556,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after acquiring an additional 100,736 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 26,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

DIVI opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $37.12.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

