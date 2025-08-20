Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $9.25 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $497,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.27.

NYSE:VMC opened at $292.6240 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

