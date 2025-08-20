Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Stake Reduced by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,049 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

