Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.4%

UPS opened at $87.7170 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.44.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

