Fosun International Ltd Takes $3.27 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $60.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.