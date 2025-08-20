Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 387 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.0% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $139.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.55. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.