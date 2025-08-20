Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $24,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $197.8470 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.13 and a 200-day moving average of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $163.33 and a 52 week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. The trade was a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $579,206 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

