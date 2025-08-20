Humankind Investments LLC Sells 333 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Humankind Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 76,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 32.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.1% during the first quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $295.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.17. The company has a market cap of $159.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $339.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

