Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 38,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.38 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.08 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
