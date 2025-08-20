TFB Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

