Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Stock Holdings Increased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,010 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,960,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107,285 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $99,853,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,075.3% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,162,000 after purchasing an additional 710,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of OXY opened at $43.9550 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $58.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

