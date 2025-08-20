Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $10.62 Million Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,785 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,096,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,518,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $430,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,050 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,577,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,987,000 after acquiring an additional 316,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 354,633 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $33.5640 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

