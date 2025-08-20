Korea Investment CORP Has $37.75 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $37,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 25,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,233,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,822 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of DLR stock opened at $166.4760 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.21 and a 200 day moving average of $163.55.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, New Street Research raised Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.68.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

