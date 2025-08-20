iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD Stock Holdings Lessened by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,421 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,008,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,792 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,739 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% in the first quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,668,000 after acquiring an additional 976,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,207,000 after acquiring an additional 518,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IWD stock opened at $198.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.06 and a 200-day moving average of $189.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.