Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 147.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,772 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,734,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,551,000 after purchasing an additional 59,079 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,381,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,912,000 after purchasing an additional 895,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $232.7130 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.