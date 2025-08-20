Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Bought by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Humana by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $288.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $348.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.43.

Humana Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of HUM opened at $288.0310 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $382.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

