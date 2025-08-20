Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Stock Holdings Lessened by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $25,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 764,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $97,453,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,714,000 after buying an additional 601,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,367,427,000 after acquiring an additional 483,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,944,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE YUM opened at $151.9950 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.81. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the sale, the director owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,154.90. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.92, for a total transaction of $36,798.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $245,559.60. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock worth $4,310,663. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price target (down from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.