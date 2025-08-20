Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,346 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 37,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 21,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 111.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 194,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,442,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0%

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $305.72 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.42 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.