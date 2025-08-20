Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $23,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HWM opened at $172.0750 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.71 and a 1-year high of $193.26.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

