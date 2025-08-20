Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $81.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.17 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Riskified updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Riskified Price Performance

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.4550 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.37. Riskified has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Riskified during the second quarter valued at $1,453,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Riskified by 178.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 144,431 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Monimus Capital Management LP lifted its position in Riskified by 3.0% during the second quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 979,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Riskified by 7.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 271,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

