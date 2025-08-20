Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $494,000 Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. cut its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Spotify Technology by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $719.8870 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $319.07 and a 52 week high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $704.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $639.65.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $652.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.07.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

