Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $100.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.73.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

