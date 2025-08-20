Breed s Hill Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,230 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 37,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.3620 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 232,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,545.20. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dax Sanders sold 30,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $814,935.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,898,600. This represents a 9.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180. 12.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.