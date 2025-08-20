iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Stock Holdings Boosted by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,371,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,197,000 after acquiring an additional 75,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

