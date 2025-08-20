iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

IWM stock opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

