Breed s Hill Capital LLC Purchases 2,135 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Breed s Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

VTV stock opened at $181.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.47 and its 200 day moving average is $172.88.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

