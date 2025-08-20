T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Sold by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.2%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $258.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.61 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.65.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.12, for a total value of $627,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 158,703 shares in the company, valued at $39,853,497.36. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 636,271,724 shares in the company, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,976,870 shares of company stock worth $463,154,630 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.