Nextracker Inc. $NXT Holdings Lowered by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,965 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.64% of Nextracker worth $40,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 323.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $698,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 30.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,011,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after purchasing an additional 238,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 56.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,722,000 after buying an additional 1,890,445 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nextracker news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $320,304.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,744,400. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $339,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 419,959 shares in the company, valued at $27,297,335. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,136 shares of company stock worth $10,605,803. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. Nextracker Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $70.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nextracker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

