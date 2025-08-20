Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Glj Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.77. Sunrun shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 12,892,106 shares.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber sold 10,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $122,819.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,604.28. This represents a 16.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 8,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $86,588.10. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 679,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,340,465.64. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,866 shares of company stock worth $553,083. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 807.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 381,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 0.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

