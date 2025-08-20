HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,470 United Rentals, Inc. $URI

HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 33,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,754,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 68,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,296,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus set a $935.00 target price on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $834.64.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $916.2620 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $809.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $710.22. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $933.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.