Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,608 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,343,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,866,000 after buying an additional 34,219 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 265,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

