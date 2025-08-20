Capital Analysts LLC Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,459 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,213.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,748,000 after purchasing an additional 678,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the sale, the vice president owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,950.89. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,931. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $104.4670 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.05. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

