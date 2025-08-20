Humankind Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,030. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $2,207,948.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,612,197.30. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,128. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $177.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.91. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $109.82 and a 12-month high of $185.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.550-16.210 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.