Heritage Financial Services LLC Acquires 51 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $7,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Boeing by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,578 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 35,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,275,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $225,745,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $225.40 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.94 and its 200 day moving average is $193.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

